The Digger

Philip L Miller
Feb 27

From one Phil to another, Moore’s Law. It was from the mid 1960s. Take a look.

Kurzweil was well known to us in the 1980s. My colleagues at Carnegie Mellon and I created the Center for Art and Technology early that decade. Kurzweil’s music synthesizer(s) were especially important to the electronic music dimension of that group. That was led by Roger Dannenberg whose training was in electrical engineering and the rapidly developing computer science. His lifelong love remains music. When my thinking got too soft, Roger pulled out the “Moore’s Law” mallet and beat me over the head with it. Exponential growth was indeed known. It was the wave that we surfed.

Too bad you weren’t along for the ride. You would have enjoyed it. We would have enjoyed you. Actually I can use the present tense. I appreciate and enjoy your work.

Dean Cooper
Feb 27

This is like Feb, 2020. Everybody had heard of the Covid virus. Most knew it was likely to sweep the world. And yet few did anything to prepare for it. Humans have a hard time grasping the change that they can see coming at them is really coming.

The difference this time is that the disruption, caused by the AI "virus", won't stop.

It is getting hard to keep up. I got multiple applications I'm working on using Claude Code, and I haven't bothered looking at the code of any of them. But I keep getting more ideas. And not enough time in the day to handle it all.

Right now, Claude Code has it's limits. I had it work on a 3D file conversion program and it got stuck. I had it create a 3D viewer that it could control so it could see what mistakes there were and it could then do the full software cycle autonomously. Even so, it sat there for many hours getting nowhere. So then I told it, just use some already available open source conversion code. And in minutes it had the converter working.

In that case, it needed some help. But how many months will it be till it can write the equivalent of that open source conversion code - something that took a bunch of developers twenty years to perfect?

I see your AI agent has been working every day on Gather. What's the update on that? What milestones have you reached with it?

