The Digger

The Digger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
6d

How did you overcome loss of cards, ID, and cash to continue? Glad you all got home ok.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Phil Harper and others
Deadladyofclowntown's avatar
Deadladyofclowntown
6d

Good story, but wondering how on earth you got out after losing your IDs, money, etc? With no ID, how could you get anywhere? Scary!! That was almost the worst part of the whole thing, and it would be great to hear how you coped with that.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phil Harper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture