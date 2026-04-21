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jim peden's avatar
jim peden
Apr 21

Neat and innovative application of AI. I never thought about this kind of incident before but it hints at just how complex modern life has become and what a can of worms it is.

The interpretation section of the report suggests "A more rigorous version of this comparison would re-count each of the five historical 6-week windows for all energy infrastructure, not just refineries." It would still be contingent on the completeness of historical reporting. Also no weight is given to the severity of the incidents: >10 oil tankers ablaze seems worse than a transformer fire.

Whatever sense you can make of this will help analyse similar questions in future.

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Vincent Vaiano's avatar
Vincent Vaiano
Apr 21

There have been 6 Oil Rig explosions around the world in less than 24 hours, the latest one in Texas. This is all orchestrated to manipulate our opinion on s/t concerning energy; prices, Trump, policy - or to make a new policy, to push us in a direction. Whatever the news is telling you about energy - or the war in Iran, be suspicious. Odds are, what you are hearing is said and done to get you on board with a certain opinion about getting someone or something out or putting someone or something in (some policy or person) for THEIR benefit - never for our (the citizens') long term benefit. Be suspicious. Ask yourself, "who benefits if I believe this (believe whatever it is I am being told or fed)?"

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