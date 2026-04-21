On X there are reports of lots of oil refinery fires and accidents. There does seem to be an unusually high number of fires, so I wanted to check if that’s unusual or just random chance.



I encouraged Claude and Gemini to (somewhat) collaborate on compiling a dataset of all the fires at oil refineries over the last six weeks. Then I requested they choose five other six week periods - at random - and check that period for the number of oil refinery fires.

After comparing the current six week period to those random intervals, Claude and Gemini both agree that the rate of fires is very high. Most of this is driven by the war in Ukraine and the Gulf, but even when you exclude those areas, the rate of fires remains highly unusual.



From the report:

“Compared with a Gamma prior fitted to five randomly-chosen historical 6-week windows (mean ≈ 2.2 fires / window), the total count is extreme (tail probability ≈ 5 × 10⁻⁵; Bayes factor ≈ 10⁶). Even after stripping out the war-related strikes, the non-war count of 8 sits in the top ~1% of the prior-predictive distribution (Bayes factor ≈ 92). The conclusion is that the cluster is unlikely to be random noise, but the dominant signal is geopolitical — specifically Ukraine’s systematic targeting of Russian refining infrastructure — rather than a hidden global-industrial anomaly.”

Have a look at the report itself, which is attached below, are there any events missing from the dataset? Is there anything else we can do to improve this? Comments open.