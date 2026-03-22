Before we get into it, I want to make something clear: I believe it’s imperative that people understand what has happened here. Please, share this article. Send it to your friends, your family, and even those unlikely contacts you wouldn’t ordinarily share this with. My hope is that this article serves as the best way for people to understand what has been uncovered, and what the implications are.

This is an extremely serious breach of security, and it’s a serious breach of the trust of the American people. The White House absolutely should not be laundering Israeli lobbying propaganda. It demonstrates just how far up the decision chain Israeli influence has reached.

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Ghostwriting a War (Part 1)

On February 27, 2026, while traveling aboard Air Force One to Texas, President Donald J. Trump issued the executive authorization for Operation Epic Fury. The coordinated U.S. and Israeli military campaign commenced the following day, striking across the Iranian homeland.

The death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and numerous top-tier military and intelligence commanders has plunged the region into a dangerous crisis, triggering immediate retaliatory actions from Iranian proxy forces across Iraq, Syria, and the broader Middle East. America, and perhaps the world, is now embroiled in a very serious war. Global energy security has been destroyed, and there look to be very few off-ramps.

The Vacuum of Intelligence

Historically, preemptive or massive retaliatory military campaigns of this magnitude are preceded by the declassification of formal intelligence, such as National Intelligence Estimates (NIEs). These documents are meticulously crafted by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and normally, they’re used to demonstrate the imminent nature of a threat to the public, Congress, and the international community.

The responsibility for this sits with Tulsi Gabbard as she is currently serving as Director of National Intelligence.

But it appears that Trump has acted on impulse.

He didn’t consult Congress, the American public, or seemingly anyone at all. Tulsi Gabbard’s statements about what happened are cryptic, but crucially, she has not said that Iran posed an imminent threat.

As the world was forced into a dangerous new phase, there was a vacuum of information where there should have been congressional backing, National Intelligence Estimates, and public onboarding. Having plunged America into another foreign war, the press, Congress, MAGA, and the public wanted answers.

So where is the case?

The bombs started falling on February 28th. It wasn’t until March 2, 2026, when the White House published what was supposed to be the definitive document justifying the current Israel-US war on Iran. The statement, boldly entitled “The Iranian Regime’s Decades of Terrorism against American Citizens,” opened with a brief editorial before listing 44 incidents resulting in a highly specific 992 US deaths.

The Whitehouse’s case for war, posted after the war started,

It was presented to the American public as an authoritative, solemn accounting, but unlike the lead-up to the Iraq war, or the endless Russia collusion allegations, this data didn’t come from a three-letter intelligence agency. The source of the data wasn’t given at all.

So, where did the intelligence come from?

The entire case used to justify the war came from the Israeli lobby. That’s a strong accusation, but as you’ll see, the data strongly supports it and the implications are profound. The White House adopted its case for war, wholesale, from a think-tank report prepared by a former AIPAC employee and current staffer inside an Israel lobby.

We owe a massive debt of gratitude to Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit on X), who first dug into the data and painstakingly traced the White House statement back to its original source. I have gone through and verified McIntyre’s findings myself, standardizing the data to isolate just the list of alleged incidents. The results are undeniable: Israeli special interests have reached the very highest echelons of American power and forced through their case for war.

The Propaganda Pipeline

On June 19, 2025, on the eve of the first US bombing of Iran on June 21, 2025, a think tank called the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) published an article titled “Iranian and Iranian-Backed Attacks Against Americans (1979-Present).” Did they know an American attack on Iran was coming?

So what is this organisation? The FDD was originally founded under the name EMET (Hebrew for ‘truth’) with the explicit goal “to provide education to enhance Israel’s image in North America.” The author of this specific June 2025 report is Tzvi Kahn, a former employee of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

But the FDD is much more than a public relations outfit. It is an operational node for Israeli intelligence. We know this because of investigative reporting already in the public domain, and it’s worth understanding clearly: the FDD is a cut out of Israeli intelligence.

In 2018, Al Jazeera produced a months-long undercover documentary investigating the Israel lobby in the United States. While the film was heavily censored following massive diplomatic pressure, leaked footage revealed explosive admissions from top-tier Israeli intelligence officials.

In the undercover footage, Sima Vaknin-Gil — a former Israeli military intelligence officer who was then serving as the Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs — was caught on hidden camera explicitly claiming the FDD as an asset of the Israeli government. Discussing covert projects including data gathering, psychological warfare, and intelligence operations, Vaknin-Gil stated:

“We are a different government working on foreign soil and we have to be very very cautious. We have three different sub-campaigns that are very very sensitive. … This is something that only a country, with its resources, can do the best. We have FDD. We have others working on this.”

Knowing this is incredibly important, because it means we can trace a direct line from the intelligence shared to convince the American public of the case for war, and Israeli intelligence operations. The White House, apparently, copy-pasted intelligence from an Israel controlled lobbying group to justify an American war against Iran. That objective has now been achieved, something Israel and Netanyahu have been campaigning on for 30 years.

So how do we know?

When you put the FDD’s June 2025 report side-by-side with the White House’s March 2026 statement, the evidence is undeniable. Someone at The White House copy-pasted the lobbyist document almost word-for-word. Where the White House did make slight edits, they were exclusively to ratchet up the underlying allegations, transforming Israeli think-tank speculation into the hard data needed to sell a war to the American public and the world.

The Visual Proof: Tracing the Edits

To verify this pipeline beyond a shadow of a doubt, I stripped away the editorial introductions and isolated just the core data lists from both documents. I then ran both texts through a standard Python data-science library called difflib , which allows us to mathematically and visually compare what is different between two sets of text.

What you are looking at in the images below is the output of that algorithm. On the left is the FDD’s lobbying document making the case for Iran’s threat to the USA; on the right is the White House’s official case for war. Here is the key to understand what you’re looking at:

Red: Text that was deleted (or sufficiently re-written) from the original FDD lobbying document.

Green: Text that was added by the White House.

White: Exact, undeniable, word-for-word matches.

Yellow Highlights: Granular, word-level edits within matching sentences.

Even where there’s no exact match, the data is qualitatively the same. It is obvious if you take the time to read the comparison that the White House used the FDD’s lobbying document as its source. But we need proof, and difflib gets us there.

Where the text is white, it demonstrates an exact copy-paste match. There’s no way out for the White House. This algorithm proves the source material for their case for war came directly from the FDD — an organization explicitly claimed as an asset by Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs. The data proves, unquestionably, that the White House bypassed its own intelligence apparatus, opting instead to use a foreign government’s propaganda as its direct source material to justify a war.

The library is powerful enough to show us, in yellow and green highlights, the exact and granular edits the White House made for tone and aggression. For example, “Iran” becomes “Iranian regime”; “Hamas suicide bombers” becomes “Iranian-backed Hamas suicide bombers”. You can see the full difflib HTML page here.

The full diff is here , and the code to generate it is here.

Anyone with knowledge of copywriting or editing will recognize these changes straightaway. They are taking foreign source material and reworking it for an American audience. It’s done by someone who’s a communications professional, someone with a good understanding of audience and tone.

Part 2: The Inside Man

It is difficult to overstate the severity of this as both a breach of trust and a catastrophic breach of national security. Israel’s lobby is now so effective, and so far up the decision chain, that its own source material is being laundered into The White House’s communications — and these aren’t just any communications. These are the direct justifications for a war which could soon see American boots on the ground. It’s the data used to justify a war that has plunged the world into an oil crunch, and a war that could drag on for years.

The immediate, burning question that every journalist in the White House briefing room should be shouting is this: Who drafted the March 2, 2026 statement?

This document did not write itself. A specific staffer was tasked with compiling this justification. Under what instruction were they operating when this was written? Are foreign operatives working inside the National Security Council or the White House communications team?

As a matter of fact, we don’t have to guess.

Whoever wrote this White House document may have been a professional in communications, but they overlooked a few details…

I know exactly who wrote this document.

I know their name, I know their title, and I have the archival data suggesting they were recruited by a hawkish D.C. think-tank and air-dropped into Donald Trump’s inner circle in less than ten days.

In Part 2 of this investigation, I am going to reveal the identity of the author, name the operatives who recruited him, and expose the exact “revolving door” pipeline that placed an Israeli proxy at the absolute highest echelon of American power.

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