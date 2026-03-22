The Digger

The Digger

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Dean Cooper's avatar
Dean Cooper
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I'm surprised you think this is a bombshell. Trump is Trump. If you haven't noticed he does things very differently - the way he wants - without following traditional presidential precedents. As if that matters. Presidents, after all, have been know to bend intelligence to favor what they want to do. As Bush did for the Iraq war - that led to the "forever" war there and thousands of causalities and injuries - and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi's killed.

The Whitehouse data is simply a talking point. It's a list of alleged Iranian attacks on the U.S.. What matters is is it true, not where the list comes from. If the Israelis are better at working up a list like this than we are, then why shouldn't the Whitehouse use it? We're friends with Israel. Trump talks with Netanyahu all the time. You don't think Netanyahu hasn't reviewed a similar list directly with Trump - in order to sway Trump?

Every country tries to sway every other country. It's the way the world works. The question is are they deceiving you in some way to trick you into doing something you don't really want to do?

But Trump does what he wants to do. Sure he'll listen to the different viewpoints - to some extent - but then he decides on his own what to do. He would rule like a king if he wasn't constrained by the Constitution. If you polled the American people and asked them, do you think president Trump would rule like a king if he could? I bet well over 80% would agree with that.

So if the Iran war ends up a disaster, it's on Trump. Israel has it's reasons to push for ending the Iranian regime - no kidding. Trump understands that. But what I see is that Trump really wants to bring peace everywhere and make the whole world rich. And Iran is a major thorn preventing that. So of course he is open to removing that threat.

Ask yourself why he started the war now. It really should be obvious. After the twelve day war Iran was weakened. The people rose up in massive protests. But it wasn't enough. They were calling out for "Uncle Donald" to help them. Either Trump responded at the time of Iran's weakness, or else he would let this opportunity slip by.

So he chose to act. It was a risk. But Israel knew this was their chance as well to finally deal with Iran, so they were more than just willing. They were pushing. Again, it's so obvious I don't know why anybody has any trouble with this.

The real question is how will this war end? I am seeing signs now that the IRGC will collapse in weeks. The regime will fall. The crowned prince will return. And we will help rebuild the infrastructure that was destroyed - in Iran and in the neighboring countries. For a price. Trump always makes deals.

And Trump will bring peace to the Middle East. But he won't get the Nobel prize. And he will gripe about it. And threaten. But then, we've all seen this before. Trump doesn't change.

So then what is the bombshell here? I don't see one.

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