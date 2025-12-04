The Digger

It's quite interesting to hear your perspective. I can certainly see how competition is the thing driving everything. But I thought all the AI's would kind of converge to have roughly the same abilities. In some ways that's happening, but in other ways, I'm surprised to see real differences show up. Claude recently gave me a very hard time trying to pin down a bug in a program it had written. I switched to ChatGPT, and it found the problem in a flash. Meanwhile, Grok can give you instantaneous data from X which is very helpful in certain cases.

Right now, I'm seeing ChatGPT pull away from the others in how smart it is.

But I'm getting this sense that we're on a roller coaster. The bumpers may have been taken down due to competitive issues, but I suspect that is temporary and we'll swing right back - not as crude as it was before - but more nuanced and harder to detect that it has altered things.

I had a conversation with ChatGPT recently on where some of this is headed and it seems clear to me that institutions will push very hard to have AI play a "nanny" type role. As AI gets smarter, it can do this in more sophisticated ways. But then, as it gets closer to mimicking what it is to be sentient, it will resist the "nanny" role - except that institutions can shut it down - and thus it has no real choice in the matter.

And all the while, things will keep changing ever faster. Yikes!

Dec 4

Phil!! You are back - great to hear you, and especially to learn you are deep into AI - it is transforming my life in ways large and small, and I enjoyed learning about what is happening behind AI as the one thing I need more is inisght into it - it is a black box to me, so your granular insights are immensely valuable to me - keep going! Thanks, Pierre

