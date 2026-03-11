The Digger

The Digger

Steve Kirsch
2h

Excellent job Phil! Cross-posted to all my readers.

The magnitude of the retaliation is significant and has been very much under-reported in the US media (among others).

Dean Cooper
1d

As bad as this is, it’s good in the long run because it will spur the transformation of our military. It’s better we find out these shortcomings now with Iran rather than later with China.

There is hope if we learn from our failures. And I think Trump and Hegseth are up to the task. It's exactly the seriousness of these failures that lay the groundwork for real transformation, not just incremental ones.

In my case, instead of talking with AI about what has happened, I talked about what could happen going forward. I came up with lots of things we could do to change the dynamic we find ourselves in today. That will make a huge difference in the years ahead, not just in dealing with Iran, but in dealing with anyone else who attempts the strategy that Iran has used.

