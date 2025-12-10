The Digger

The Digger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Ah Kahn Syed's avatar
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
Dec 11

A very comprehensive yet suitably brief review of all the little tricks pulled by the people selling products that seem to have failed to deliver again and again

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
Dec 11

Most impressive and alarming.

Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Phil Harper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture