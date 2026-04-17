The Digger

The Digger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Harper's avatar
Phil Harper
Apr 17

Hey all, here's my latest deep dive on the CIA's Pattern of War. There's much more to come, so if you haven't already, please subscribe! Any shares and recommendations are most welcome.

If you haven't already, please follow me on twitter. Since I got 'marked' on that platform, I'm sure my reach is not what it was. Follows and retweets would be great.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phil Harper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture