Welcome to The Digger. Join more than 17,000 other subscribers who get deep dive investigations into the shady influences that shape our society. That means pharma shills, dodgy science, government censors, and corporate chicanery.

It’s written by me - Phil Harper - a former filmmaker and creative technologist that was sucked into this topic during the pandemic. In India, I discovered a medicine being widely used, available in all the pharmacies, and prescribed by many doctors, but it was being unfairly maligned in the West. Uncovering that story took my readers on a journey behind the closed doors of medical research and corporate incentives. Sound interested? Try it out now, with “The Very Unusual Paper”

The Digger is a ‘less is more’ publication that favours depth and clear writing over quick updates. You’ll even find new tools and products made specifically for readers of The Digger, and they’re all designed to have some impact! Expect great writing, not too regular, in your inbox. Sit down, take your time, and really savour the revelations found in The Digger.

So please, if you want to really know about the deals behind the door, subscribe to The Digger now!

What the readers are saying:

“Worth my attention." - Martin

“I love your idea of using AI to map out the web of pharma donations. Do you have a donations page for people to make donations larger than Substack allows?” - Mark

"I support your truthful research and reporting." - Paul

“case.science is super interesting, want to follow this!" - ThreeWayStreet

"I supported your work because I think it's important to help everyone understand the crimes committed during COVID-19 and daily by the Big Pharma, the MSM, and Government. Keep up the good work." - Wendy

“Keep writing Phil Harper!” - Deborah