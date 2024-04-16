Subscribe
The suppressed science of the mRNA injection
Here's the data which must be ignored for the 'everything is fine' paradigm to remain intact.
Apr 16
•
Phil Harper
113
22
The Suppressed Science of the Covid response
What must be ignored for everything to remain intact?
Apr 15
•
Phil Harper
27
4
What happens when we put all of the studies together?
1 in 35 people?
Apr 11
•
Phil Harper
99
30
$cience Correspondent part two
Last time we revealed how a single headline published in The Guardian that advocated for more vaccine use in the UK actually had very clear financial…
Apr 10
•
Phil Harper
29
2
How one $cience Correspondent reveals a glimpse of the research cartel
Revealing the network behind the sources
Apr 8
•
Phil Harper
79
2
March 2024
Did Covid-19 vaccines cause an increase in heart disease?
case.science podcast episode 1 - no music on the interview.
Mar 15
•
Phil Harper
1:08:39
41
7
Did Covid Vaccines cause an increase in heart disease?
Dr Clare Craig puts together the case
Mar 15
•
Phil Harper
1:08:39
54
19
Seeing the network of influence
AI is opening up a new frontier in measuring industry meddling
Mar 12
•
Phil Harper
72
8
Ivermectin and the Research Cartel
It's right there in front of us
Mar 8
•
Phil Harper
158
22
3,665 papers on vaccine problems
Searchable for all your debates...
Mar 1
•
Phil Harper
56
1
February 2024
There's a new shot on the block
As the regulator falls apart
Feb 15
•
Phil Harper
75
12
A Trump impeachment...conspiracy?
J.D Vance is the senator for Ohio, and just yesterday he published a memo that went viral on twitter, partly because it was amplified by Elon Musk…
Feb 13
•
Phil Harper
53
7
