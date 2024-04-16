The Digger

The suppressed science of the mRNA injection
Here's the data which must be ignored for the 'everything is fine' paradigm to remain intact.
  
Phil Harper
22
The Suppressed Science of the Covid response
What must be ignored for everything to remain intact?
  
Phil Harper
4
What happens when we put all of the studies together?
1 in 35 people?
  
Phil Harper
30
$cience Correspondent part two
Last time we revealed how a single headline published in The Guardian that advocated for more vaccine use in the UK actually had very clear financial…
  
Phil Harper
2
How one $cience Correspondent reveals a glimpse of the research cartel
Revealing the network behind the sources
  
Phil Harper
2

March 2024

Did Covid-19 vaccines cause an increase in heart disease?
case.science podcast episode 1 - no music on the interview.
  
Phil Harper
1:08:39
7
Did Covid Vaccines cause an increase in heart disease?
Dr Clare Craig puts together the case
  
Phil Harper
1:08:39
19
Seeing the network of influence
AI is opening up a new frontier in measuring industry meddling
  
Phil Harper
8
Ivermectin and the Research Cartel
It's right there in front of us
  
Phil Harper
22
3,665 papers on vaccine problems
Searchable for all your debates...
  
Phil Harper
1

February 2024

There's a new shot on the block
As the regulator falls apart
  
Phil Harper
12
A Trump impeachment...conspiracy?
J.D Vance is the senator for Ohio, and just yesterday he published a memo that went viral on twitter, partly because it was amplified by Elon Musk…
  
Phil Harper
7
